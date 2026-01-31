Broadway Dallas presents Death Becomes Her

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far … thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for. Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award®-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film.
Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far … thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for. Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award®-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film.
WHEN
WHERE
Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA