Broadway Dallas presents Death Becomes Her

eventdetail
Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far … thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for. Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award®-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film.

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far … thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for. Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award®-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://dallas.broadway.com/shows/death-becomes-her/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.