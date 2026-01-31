Broadway Dallas presents Hell's Kitchen

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire - searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – Hell's Kitchen, a musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in New York inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the '90s, Hell's Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you.