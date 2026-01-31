Broadway Dallas presents Hell's Kitchen

eventdetail
Photo by Marc J Franklin

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire - searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – Hell's Kitchen, a musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in New York inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the '90s, Hell's Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://dallas.broadway.com/shows/hells-kitchen/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
