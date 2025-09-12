Broadway Dallas presents Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour

State-of-the-art holographic technology will bring world-renowned opera star Maria Callas to life on stage. The concert will feature the legendary soprano’s digitally remastered recordings, and include arias from Bellini, Bizet, Verdi, Puccini, Gounod, and more, with live accompaniment from The Dallas Opera Orchestra.

