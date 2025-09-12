Broadway Dallas presents Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Broadway Dallas

State-of-the-art holographic technology will bring world-renowned opera star Maria Callas to life on stage. The concert will feature the legendary soprano’s digitally remastered recordings, and include arias from Bellini, Bizet, Verdi, Puccini, Gounod, and more, with live accompaniment from The Dallas Opera Orchestra.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C0062FFC32F2E56

TICKET INFO

$37 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
