Broadway Dallas presents The Book of Mormon

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, is an outrageous comedy that follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://dallas.broadway.com/shows/the-book-of-mormon-2/

TICKET INFO

