Broadway Dallas presents The Phantom of the Opera

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera. Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song.

The musical tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://dallas.broadway.com/shows/the-phantom-of-the-opera/

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
