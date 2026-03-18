Broadway Rave is a Broadway dance party that celebrates the best in show-tunes and musical theater. Guests can sing along to all of the favorite Broadway hits while dressed up as their favorite characters.
Broadway Rave is a Broadway dance party that celebrates the best in show-tunes and musical theater. Guests can sing along to all of the favorite Broadway hits while dressed up as their favorite characters.
WHEN
WHERE
RBC
2617 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/138566/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$23.98
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.