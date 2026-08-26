Bruce Wood Dance presents Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

Bruce Wood Dance will open their 17th season with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a whimsical, heartwarming, visually captivating triple-bill. It features the Dallas premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the celebrated Schmetterling from founder Bruce Wood, and a world premiere from the award-winning Chicago innovator, Noelle Kayser.

Bruce Wood Dance will open their 17th season with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a whimsical, heartwarming, visually captivating triple-bill. It features the Dallas premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the celebrated Schmetterling from founder Bruce Wood, and a world premiere from the award-winning Chicago innovator, Noelle Kayser.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.