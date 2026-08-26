Bruce Wood Dance presents Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
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Photo by Karen Almond
Bruce Wood Dance will open their 17th season with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a whimsical, heartwarming, visually captivating triple-bill. It features the Dallas premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the celebrated Schmetterling from founder Bruce Wood, and a world premiere from the award-winning Chicago innovator, Noelle Kayser.
Bruce Wood Dance will open their 17th season with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a whimsical, heartwarming, visually captivating triple-bill. It features the Dallas premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the celebrated Schmetterling from founder Bruce Wood, and a world premiere from the award-winning Chicago innovator, Noelle Kayser.