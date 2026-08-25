Bruce Wood Dance presents American Love

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Photo by Marty Sohl

Bruce Wood Dance will present American Love, featuring the Dallas premiere of Trey McIntyre’s Robust American Love, a revival of late founder Bruce Wood’s classical masterpiece Concerto No. 3, and acclaimed choreographer Robert Battle’s Bad Dog No Biscuits.

Bruce Wood Dance will present American Love, featuring the Dallas premiere of Trey McIntyre’s Robust American Love, a revival of late founder Bruce Wood’s classical masterpiece Concerto No. 3, and acclaimed choreographer Robert Battle’s Bad Dog No Biscuits.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketdfw.com/event/american-love

TICKET INFO

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