Bruce Wood Dance presents Touch

As part of the program Touch, Bruce Wood Dance will perform Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of A Wayfarer) by world–renowned choreographer and former artistic director of Nederlands Dans Theater, Jirí Kylián; Dvorák Serenade by legendary American choreographer Lar Lubovitch; and the return of Bruce Wood’s riveting audience favorite, RED.
As part of the program Touch, Bruce Wood Dance will perform Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of A Wayfarer) by world–renowned choreographer and former artistic director of Nederlands Dans Theater, Jirí Kylián; Dvorák Serenade by legendary American choreographer Lar Lubovitch; and the return of Bruce Wood’s riveting audience favorite, RED.