Bryce Crawford: Open Heaven

Bryce Crawford, the young Christian evangelist and podcast host, will come to Irving for his largest live event to date, Open Heaven: Bryce Crawford Live Podcast.

The night brings Crawford’s voice and message into a live setting, creating a powerful opportunity to experience the heart behind his platform in person.

Centered around faith, purpose, and real-life perspective, Open Heaven: Bryce Crawford Live Podcast will highlight an evening of conversation, inspiration, and connection, alongside live music led by a worship band.

