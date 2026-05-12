Bryce Crawford: Open Heaven

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bryce Crawford

Bryce Crawford, the young Christian evangelist and podcast host, will come to Irving for his largest live event to date, Open Heaven: Bryce Crawford Live Podcast.

The night brings Crawford’s voice and message into a live setting, creating a powerful opportunity to experience the heart behind his platform in person.

Centered around faith, purpose, and real-life perspective, Open Heaven: Bryce Crawford Live Podcast will highlight an evening of conversation, inspiration, and connection, alongside live music led by a worship band.

Bryce Crawford, the young Christian evangelist and podcast host, will come to Irving for his largest live event to date, Open Heaven: Bryce Crawford Live Podcast.

The night brings Crawford’s voice and message into a live setting, creating a powerful opportunity to experience the heart behind his platform in person.

Centered around faith, purpose, and real-life perspective, Open Heaven: Bryce Crawford Live Podcast will highlight an evening of conversation, inspiration, and connection, alongside live music led by a worship band.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/bryce-crawford-open-heaven-irving-texas-11-08-2026/event/0C0064A831D22C4E?_gl=1*192vjrm*_ga*MTIxNDc1MzkwNC4xNzc0NTIxNzU4*_ga_C1T806G4DF*czE3Nzg1ODczMDMkbzE0JGcwJHQxNzc4NTg3MzAzJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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