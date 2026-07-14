Bunt in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bunt

German folk DJ Bunt comes to Irving for a special performance.

German folk DJ Bunt comes to Irving for a special performance.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/bunt-in-the-dallas-round-dallas-texas-09-11-2026/event/0C0064E1B9787BE1

TICKET INFO

$51 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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