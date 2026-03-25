Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Victoria del Sol

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso comes to Irving in support of their new album, Free Spirits.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso comes to Irving in support of their new album, Free Spirits.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/ca7riel-paco-amoroso-free-spirits-world-irving-texas-06-02-2026/event/0C006473BFB1B2D3

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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