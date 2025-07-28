Cancer Support Community N. Texas presents 5th Annual Red Tie Gala

Cancer Support Community North Texas will present their 5th Annual Red Tie Gala. With the theme "Under the Big Top," the event will include elevated circus-themed dress-up, fine-dining stations, new auction packages, and live entertainment. Chairing the gala for their second year, oncologist Dr. Korie Flippo, M.D. and her husband, attorney Matt Tribolet, are both close to the oncology community and are focused on bringing attention to the ever-growing importance of mental health and social support for cancer patients and their families.