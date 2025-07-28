Cancer Support Community N. Texas presents 5th Annual Red Tie Gala

eventdetail
Photo by Tamytha Cameron

Cancer Support Community North Texas will present their 5th Annual Red Tie Gala. With the theme "Under the Big Top," the event will include elevated circus-themed dress-up, fine-dining stations, new auction packages, and live entertainment. Chairing the gala for their second year, oncologist Dr. Korie Flippo, M.D. and her husband, attorney Matt Tribolet, are both close to the oncology community and are focused on bringing attention to the ever-growing importance of mental health and social support for cancer patients and their families.

Cancer Support Community North Texas will present their 5th Annual Red Tie Gala. With the theme "Under the Big Top," the event will include elevated circus-themed dress-up, fine-dining stations, new auction packages, and live entertainment. Chairing the gala for their second year, oncologist Dr. Korie Flippo, M.D. and her husband, attorney Matt Tribolet, are both close to the oncology community and are focused on bringing attention to the ever-growing importance of mental health and social support for cancer patients and their families.

WHEN

WHERE

On The Levee
1108 Quaker St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://cancersupporttexas.org/red-tie-gala/

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.