Cancer Support Community North Texas presents Red Tie Gala

Cancer Support Community North Texas' Broadway-themed Red Tie Gala, "Broadway Nights," will bring together supporters for an evening of Broadway-inspired entertainment, dining, live and silent auctions, and fundraising to benefit the organization's no-cost emotional and social support programs for people impacted by cancer.

The gala celebrates the resilience, hope and courage of those impacted by cancer while helping ensure these life-changing services remain available to anyone who needs them today, and to even more Texans in the future.