Cancer Support Community North Texas presents Red Tie Gala

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TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Cancer Support Community North Texas' Broadway-themed Red Tie Gala, "Broadway Nights," will bring together supporters for an evening of Broadway-inspired entertainment, dining, live and silent auctions, and fundraising to benefit the organization's no-cost emotional and social support programs for people impacted by cancer.
The gala celebrates the resilience, hope and courage of those impacted by cancer while helping ensure these life-changing services remain available to anyone who needs them today, and to even more Texans in the future.
Cancer Support Community North Texas' Broadway-themed Red Tie Gala, "Broadway Nights," will bring together supporters for an evening of Broadway-inspired entertainment, dining, live and silent auctions, and fundraising to benefit the organization's no-cost emotional and social support programs for people impacted by cancer.
The gala celebrates the resilience, hope and courage of those impacted by cancer while helping ensure these life-changing services remain available to anyone who needs them today, and to even more Texans in the future.
$250; Sponsorship starts at $2,500.