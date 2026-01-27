Cara Mía Theatre presents Medea/Liturgia

eventdetail
Photo by Diego Fernando Montoya

Cara Mía Theatre will present the world premiere of Medea/Liturgia, a contemporary, multimedia adaptation of the Greek tragedy Medea, written and directed by Diego Fernando Montoya, Colombia’s 2025 National Playwriting Award Winner. The production reimagines Medea through a modern lens that confronts imperialism, immigration, and rebellion.

This bilingual production contains brief non-sexual nudity and adult themes. It is recommended for ages 18+ or with parental guidance. Languages include English, Spanish, and Arabic.

WHEN

WHERE

Latino Cultural Center
2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://caramiatheatre.org/play/medea/

TICKET INFO

$16-$25

