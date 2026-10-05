Carly Rae Jepsen in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Mikayla LoBasso

Carly Rae Jepsen comes to Irving in support of her new album, Day and Night.

Carly Rae Jepsen comes to Irving in support of her new album, Day and Night.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/carly-rae-jepsen-day-and-night-irving-texas-05-05-2027/event/0C00653CBA167BDF

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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