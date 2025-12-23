Cazzu in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cazzu

Argentine rapper and singer Cazzu comes to Irving in support of her 2025 album, Mantra.

Argentine rapper and singer Cazzu comes to Irving in support of her 2025 album, Mantra.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cazzu-latinaje-en-vivo-irving-texas-05-09-2026/event/0C00638CE7F2C908

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.