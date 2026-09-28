Cedars Open Studios Tour

Cedars Open Studios will present its 24th annual tour, celebrating over two decades as Dallas-Fort Worth's largest open studio art event. The self-guided tour will showcase exhibits and demos from over 100 Cedars artists in studios, galleries, businesses, and public spaces throughout the neighborhood, capped by a closing reception.
Cedars Open Studios will present its 24th annual tour, celebrating over two decades as Dallas-Fort Worth's largest open studio art event. The self-guided tour will showcase exhibits and demos from over 100 Cedars artists in studios, galleries, businesses, and public spaces throughout the neighborhood, capped by a closing reception.
WHEN
WHERE
https://www.cedarsopenstudios.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.