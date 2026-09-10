Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
Celebra Grapevine: Passport to Culture is part cultural showcase, part spectacle, part block party, bringing together lucha libre wrestling, a runway fashion show, a surprise flash mob performance, and a marketplace of local vendors and performers, all under one roof, all in celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Celebra Grapevine: Passport to Culture is part cultural showcase, part spectacle, part block party, bringing together lucha libre wrestling, a runway fashion show, a surprise flash mob performance, and a marketplace of local vendors and performers, all under one roof, all in celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the Dallas-Fort Worth area.