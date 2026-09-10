Celebra Grapevine: Passport to Culture

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebra Grapevine: Passport to Culture is part cultural showcase, part spectacle, part block party, bringing together lucha libre wrestling, a runway fashion show, a surprise flash mob performance, and a marketplace of local vendors and performers, all under one roof, all in celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Celebra Grapevine: Passport to Culture is part cultural showcase, part spectacle, part block party, bringing together lucha libre wrestling, a runway fashion show, a surprise flash mob performance, and a marketplace of local vendors and performers, all under one roof, all in celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Convention Center
1209 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/celebra-grapevine/41985/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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