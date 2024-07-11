CenterStage Theatre Works presents Alice By Heart

From the Tony® and Grammy® award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a moving musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Young Alice Spencer escapes her London bunker during World War II into her favorite book. As Alice's adventure unfolds, the line between reality and fantasy blurs, forcing her to confront the world around her. What begins as an escape turns into a journey of self-discovery, as she comes to terms with love, loss, dreams, and death in a time of war.

Comforting those around her with the only story she knows "by heart," Alice finds herself in Wonderland, where her companions from the bunker take on roles in her story. The Red Cross Nurse becomes the Queen of Hearts, while Dodgy, a street urchin, transforms into the Duchess. Together, they navigate the challenges of growing up and facing the uncertainties of life in wartime.

CenterStage Theatre Works will present the imaginative production at Fairview Town Center, transforming a former retail space into a vibrant theatrical venue. It marks the second consecutive year of bringing art to this unique location, demonstrating their commitment to innovative and non-traditional performance spaces.