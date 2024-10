Chamber Music International will highlight highly-acclaimed virtuoso artists Cho-Liang Lin and Jon Kimura Parker, performing sonatas by Beethoven & Franck enclosing Romances of Clara Schumann & Partita by Lutoslawski.

Selections for the concert include Beethoven 's "Sonata #1 in D Major, Op. 12 #1," Clara Schumann's "Three Romances, Op. 22," Witold Lutoslawski's "Partita for Violin & Piano," and César Franck's "Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major."