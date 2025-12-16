Chamber Music International presents Jazzy/Bluesy/Playful
Image courtesy of Chamber Music International
Chamber Music International will celebrate Valentine's Day through the artistry of musicians Chloe Kiffer, Kimberly Cole-Luevano, and Alexandre Moutouzkine, who will share a jazzy, bluesy, playful clarinet trio by Schoenfeld, followed by works of Elgar, Janacek, and Jenny Pena.
