Chamber Music International presents Jazzy/Bluesy/Playful

Chamber Music International will celebrate Valentine's Day through the artistry of musicians Chloe Kiffer, Kimberly Cole-Luevano, and Alexandre Moutouzkine, who will share a jazzy, bluesy, playful clarinet trio by Schoenfeld, followed by works of Elgar, Janacek, and Jenny Pena.

