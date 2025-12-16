Chamber Music International presents Jazzy/Bluesy/Playful

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Chamber Music International

Chamber Music International will celebrate Valentine's Day through the artistry of musicians Chloe Kiffer, Kimberly Cole-Luevano, and Alexandre Moutouzkine, who will share a jazzy, bluesy, playful clarinet trio by Schoenfeld, followed by works of Elgar, Janacek, and Jenny Pena.

Chamber Music International will celebrate Valentine's Day through the artistry of musicians Chloe Kiffer, Kimberly Cole-Luevano, and Alexandre Moutouzkine, who will share a jazzy, bluesy, playful clarinet trio by Schoenfeld, followed by works of Elgar, Janacek, and Jenny Pena.

WHEN

WHERE

St Barnabas Presbyterian Church
1220 W Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.chambermusicinternational.org/service-page/february-14-jazzy-bluesy-playful

TICKET INFO

$15-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.