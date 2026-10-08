Chamber Music International presents Lin, Greensmith, and Bidini
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Image courtesy of Chamber Music International
Chamber Music International's Season Opener will feature violinist Cho-Liang Lin, cellist Clive Greensmith, and pianist Fabio Bidini performing Mendelssohn’s interpretation of a great Bach chorale and Dvorak’s most dramatic work.
Chamber Music International's Season Opener will feature violinist Cho-Liang Lin, cellist Clive Greensmith, and pianist Fabio Bidini performing Mendelssohn’s interpretation of a great Bach chorale and Dvorak’s most dramatic work.