Chamber Music International presents Lin, Greensmith, and Bidini

Chamber Music International's Season Opener will feature violinist Cho-Liang Lin, cellist Clive Greensmith, and pianist Fabio Bidini performing Mendelssohn’s interpretation of a great Bach chorale and Dvorak’s most dramatic work.

Chamber Music International's Season Opener will feature violinist Cho-Liang Lin, cellist Clive Greensmith, and pianist Fabio Bidini performing Mendelssohn’s interpretation of a great Bach chorale and Dvorak’s most dramatic work.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.