Chamber Music International presents Lin, Greensmith, and Bidini

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Image courtesy of Chamber Music International

Chamber Music International's Season Opener will feature violinist Cho-Liang Lin, cellist Clive Greensmith, and pianist Fabio Bidini performing Mendelssohn’s interpretation of a great Bach chorale and Dvorak’s most dramatic work.

Chamber Music International's Season Opener will feature violinist Cho-Liang Lin, cellist Clive Greensmith, and pianist Fabio Bidini performing Mendelssohn’s interpretation of a great Bach chorale and Dvorak’s most dramatic work.

WHEN

WHERE

St Barnabas Presbyterian Church
1220 W Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.chambermusicinternational.org/service-page/season-opener

TICKET INFO

$15-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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