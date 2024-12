Chamber Music International will present The Journey from Germany to Russia and Back, a concert featuring the works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and Brahms. Performers include Philip Setzer, violin; Marcus Thompson, viola; Anthony Elliott, cello; and Chih-Yi Chen, piano.

Selections for the concert include Beethoven's "String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9 #3," Rachmaninoff's "Trio Élégiaque No. 1 in G Minor," and Brahms' "Piano Quartet in G Minor, Op. 25."