Chamber Music International presents "Young Violin Superstars"
eventdetail
Photo by Marco Borggreve
Chamber Music International will present "Young Violin Superstars" as their Season Opener as they celebrate 40 years of music and arts in the North Texas area. Artists Paul Huang, Danbi Um, and Mika Sasaki will share works by Leclair, Moszkowski, Ysaye, Rogerson, Barlowe, Sarasate, and more.
Chamber Music International will present "Young Violin Superstars" as their Season Opener as they celebrate 40 years of music and arts in the North Texas area. Artists Paul Huang, Danbi Um, and Mika Sasaki will share works by Leclair, Moszkowski, Ysaye, Rogerson, Barlowe, Sarasate, and more.