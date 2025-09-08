Chamber Music International presents "Young Violin Superstars"

eventdetail
Photo by Marco Borggreve

Chamber Music International will present "Young Violin Superstars" as their Season Opener as they celebrate 40 years of music and arts in the North Texas area. Artists Paul Huang, Danbi Um, and Mika Sasaki will share works by Leclair, Moszkowski, Ysaye, Rogerson, Barlowe, Sarasate, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

St Barnabas Presbyterian Church
1220 W Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.chambermusicinternational.org/service-page/october-4-young-violin-superstars

TICKET INFO

$15-$90

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
