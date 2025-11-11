Chamberlain Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Chamberlain Ballet will present The Nutcracker, a holiday tradition that captures the joy of the season. Young Clara goes on a magical journey, through the enchanting Kingdom of Snow to the playful Kingdom of Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

Chamberlain Ballet will feature American Ballet Theatre’s newest Principal dancer, Chloe Misseldine, as the Sugar Plum Fairy dancing alongside Tyler Angle of New York City Ballet. There will also be guest artists from Bruce Wood Dance Dallas in soloist roles.