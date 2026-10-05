Chamberlain Ballet presents The Nutcracker

eventdetail
Photo by Dan Huntley

Chamberlain Ballet will present The Nutcracker, where guests can experience the magic of the holiday season. Audiences can join Clara on a magical journey that begins on Christmas Eve and carries her through a battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat King, a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, and the enchanting Land of Sweets.

The production will feature special guest artists from the New York City Ballet, with India Bradley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Tyler Angle as her Cavalier, bringing world-class artistry and breathtaking technique to the stage. From the excitement of the holiday party and the dramatic battle scene to the beauty of the Snow Queen and Snowflakes, and the dazzling celebrations in the Land of Sweets, The Nutcracker is a treasured holiday tradition for audiences of all ages.

Chamberlain Ballet will present The Nutcracker, where guests can experience the magic of the holiday season. Audiences can join Clara on a magical journey that begins on Christmas Eve and carries her through a battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat King, a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, and the enchanting Land of Sweets.

The production will feature special guest artists from the New York City Ballet, with India Bradley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Tyler Angle as her Cavalier, bringing world-class artistry and breathtaking technique to the stage. From the excitement of the holiday party and the dramatic battle scene to the beauty of the Snow Queen and Snowflakes, and the dazzling celebrations in the Land of Sweets, The Nutcracker is a treasured holiday tradition for audiences of all ages.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=12283

TICKET INFO

$25-$125
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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