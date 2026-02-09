Chelcie Lynn: Trailer Trash Tammy The Loose Lips Tour
Photo courtesy of Chelcie Lynn
Chelcie Lynn is an internet personality, actress, and stand-up comedian who began her internet career on the video sharing platform Vine as her character, Trailer Trash Tammy. She was seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine and starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch.
