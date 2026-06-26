The 49th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market reflects both a change in venue and dates, returning to its traditional November timeframe while continuing its long-standing presence as one of Dallas’s most iconic and beloved holiday traditions. The market will welcome more than 10,000 shoppers and over 200 merchants as it raises critical funds for numerous local nonprofit organizations and collegiate scholarships.

2026 beneficiaries include Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Dallas Theater Center, Equest, Family Gateway, Inc., Juliette Fowler Communities, Inc., Make-A-Wish North Texas, Readers2Leaders, The Senior Source and Vickery Trading Co., Inc.