ChildCareGroup presents Great Adventure Hunt

The Great Adventure Hunt, benefitting ChildCareGroup, returns for its 15th year. The unique event presents a series of competitive escape room-like puzzles staged throughout the venue that teams of six race to solve first. Riffing on Connections, the popular New York Times game, Hunt puzzles this year relate to travel connections, social media connections, internet connections, personal connections, or anything that interconnects people.

The Hunt benefits ChildCareGroup, a nonprofit that is dedicated to delivering accessible, high quality, safe child care for all, regardless of income, and attracting and retaining great teachers so children can grow while parents return to the workforce or school.