Children's Tumor Foundation presents NF Walk

NF Walk (formerly Shine a Light NF Walk) is the signature fundraising event of the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The event's goal is to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis, genetic conditions that collectively affect more than 4 million people worldwide and raise critical funds to advance research and treatments.

The NF Walk is a family-friendly gathering where people living with NF, their families, and supporters can come together, connect, and help drive progress toward better treatments and a cure.