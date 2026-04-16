Chris Brown and Usher in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Julian Buchan

R&B singers Chris Brown and Usher come to Arlington as part of their The R&B Tour. Chris Brown is touring in support of his new album, B.R.O.W.N. Usher has released nine albums in his career, most recently Coming Home in 2024.

R&B singers Chris Brown and Usher come to Arlington as part of their The R&B Tour. Chris Brown is touring in support of his new album, B.R.O.W.N. Usher has released nine albums in his career, most recently Coming Home in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://attstadium.com/events/the-r-and-b-tour/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.