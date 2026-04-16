Chris Brown and Usher in concert

R&B singers Chris Brown and Usher come to Arlington as part of their The R&B Tour. Chris Brown is touring in support of his new album, B.R.O.W.N. Usher has released nine albums in his career, most recently Coming Home in 2024.
R&B singers Chris Brown and Usher come to Arlington as part of their The R&B Tour. Chris Brown is touring in support of his new album, B.R.O.W.N. Usher has released nine albums in his career, most recently Coming Home in 2024.
WHEN
WHERE
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://attstadium.com/events/the-r-and-b-tour/
TICKET INFO
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