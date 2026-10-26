Chris Howell Foundation presents 2nd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner

Chris Howell Foundation presents their second annual Murder Mystery Dinner, a Halloween-night fundraiser that will include a VIP reception, dinner, interactive murder mystery entertainment, and an after-party.

Guests at the murder mystery will become part of the story as professional actors unfold the mystery throughout the evening, challenging attendees to follow the clues, question what they see and determine who committed the crime.

Proceeds from the fundraiser help Chris Howell Foundation continue its work serving individuals and families across North Texas, including its Thanksgiving and Christmas outreach initiatives.

