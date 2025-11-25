City of Allen presents Holly Jolly Celebration

The City of Allen's Holly Jolly Celebration features the lighting of the City of Allen Christmas tree, an annual 5K and fun run, drone show and light displays, kid-friendly attractions, gourmet food trucks, festive beverages, holiday photo ops, and more
The City of Allen's Holly Jolly Celebration features the lighting of the City of Allen Christmas tree, an annual 5K and fun run, drone show and light displays, kid-friendly attractions, gourmet food trucks, festive beverages, holiday photo ops, and more