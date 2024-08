The City of Carrollton's 14th Annual Festival at the Switchyard will feature The Wallflowers as the headliner, joined by opening act Deep Blue Something. Others performers include School of Rock, Jason Kyle Wickens, Havana NRG, Pearl Gem, Mock Lobster, and Downtown Fever.

The festival will also include live children’s entertainment, community performances, rides and games, face painting and balloon art, a beer garden, and an array of food vendors and festival booths.