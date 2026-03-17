City of Garland presents Art Made Here

Art Made Here is Garland’s annual spring arts festival, showcasing the city’s vibrant artistic community. Visitors can enjoy an afternoon filled with art, music, and hands-on experiences for all ages. They can explore the Art Fair, enjoy live performances, and experience interactive art activations throughout the event.
Art Made Here is Garland’s annual spring arts festival, showcasing the city’s vibrant artistic community. Visitors can enjoy an afternoon filled with art, music, and hands-on experiences for all ages. They can explore the Art Fair, enjoy live performances, and experience interactive art activations throughout the event.
WHEN
WHERE
Garland City Square
520 W State St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/art-made-here
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.