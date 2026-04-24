City of Garland presents Asian American Heritage Festival

The City of Garland will present their 4th Annual Asian American Heritage Festival. The event celebrates the rich cultures of Asian-Pacific American communities with an evening full of live performances, a Colorful World Parade, a lion dance, cultural showcases, and art and craft vendors throughout the Square. Visitors can also explore Ube Land, a celebration of all things ube presented by Scoop N' Buns, and find a variety of food vendors serving Asian-inspired dishes, fusion flavors, and sweet treats, with plenty to try throughout the evening.