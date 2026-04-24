City of Garland presents Asian American Heritage Festival

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
The City of Garland will present their 4th Annual Asian American Heritage Festival. The event celebrates the rich cultures of Asian-Pacific American communities with an evening full of live performances, a Colorful World Parade, a lion dance, cultural showcases, and art and craft vendors throughout the Square. Visitors can also explore Ube Land, a celebration of all things ube presented by Scoop N' Buns, and find a variety of food vendors serving Asian-inspired dishes, fusion flavors, and sweet treats, with plenty to try throughout the evening.
The City of Garland will present their 4th Annual Asian American Heritage Festival. The event celebrates the rich cultures of Asian-Pacific American communities with an evening full of live performances, a Colorful World Parade, a lion dance, cultural showcases, and art and craft vendors throughout the Square. Visitors can also explore Ube Land, a celebration of all things ube presented by Scoop N' Buns, and find a variety of food vendors serving Asian-inspired dishes, fusion flavors, and sweet treats, with plenty to try throughout the evening.
Admission is free.