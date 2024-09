The City of Garland will present their annual Día de los Muertos celebration, a cultural and authentic celebration that focuses on honoring past loved ones and incorporates performances from Mariachi to Ballet Folklorico.

Adding to the festivities will be Dreaming of You: The Selena Experience, a tribute band honoring the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla. There will also be food trucks, a juried art exhibition, an Artisan Market, altar displays, and Día t-shirts.