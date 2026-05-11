City of Garland presents Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Garland will present their annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will begin with the Flats Mosaic Dedication followed by a procession to the square to kick off the evening’s festivities. Visitors will enjoy an evening filled with live entertainment, a car show, art displays, line dancing with DJ Raspy, a children’s activity area, and more as the event honors the history and culture of Juneteenth. The celebration will also feature performances from the Don Diego Band and Unfaded Brass Band.