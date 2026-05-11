City of Garland presents Juneteenth Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The City of Garland

The City of Garland will present their annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will begin with the Flats Mosaic Dedication followed by a procession to the square to kick off the evening’s festivities. Visitors will enjoy an evening filled with live entertainment, a car show, art displays, line dancing with DJ Raspy, a children’s activity area, and more as the event honors the history and culture of Juneteenth. The celebration will also feature performances from the Don Diego Band and Unfaded Brass Band.

The City of Garland will present their annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will begin with the Flats Mosaic Dedication followed by a procession to the square to kick off the evening’s festivities. Visitors will enjoy an evening filled with live entertainment, a car show, art displays, line dancing with DJ Raspy, a children’s activity area, and more as the event honors the history and culture of Juneteenth. The celebration will also feature performances from the Don Diego Band and Unfaded Brass Band.

WHEN

WHERE

Garland City Square
520 W State St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/juneteenth

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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