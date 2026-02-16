City of Garland presents Music Made Here Concert Series

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Visit Garland

The City of Garland's Music Made Here Concert Series is a vibrant musical journey with live performances by dynamic artists. On the first Friday of every month, the series will showcase a variety of different singers and bands. Visitors can savor bites from local restaurants, and kids can participate in friendly challenges in the activity area.

Schedule of events

  • March 6: Chayce Beckham featuring Sterling Elza
  • April 4: The Marshall Tucker Band featuring Monte Montgomery
  • May 1: La Nueva Fortaleza featuring Cachas de Oro
  • June 5: Frank Hannon (of Tesla) featuring Jimmy Wallace's Birthday Bash

The City of Garland's Music Made Here Concert Series is a vibrant musical journey with live performances by dynamic artists. On the first Friday of every month, the series will showcase a variety of different singers and bands. Visitors can savor bites from local restaurants, and kids can participate in friendly challenges in the activity area.

Schedule of events

  • March 6: Chayce Beckham featuring Sterling Elza
  • April 4: The Marshall Tucker Band featuring Monte Montgomery
  • May 1: La Nueva Fortaleza featuring Cachas de Oro
  • June 5: Frank Hannon (of Tesla) featuring Jimmy Wallace's Birthday Bash

WHEN

WHERE

Downtown Garland
211 N 5th St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/music-made-here

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.