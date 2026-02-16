City of Garland presents Music Made Here Concert Series

The City of Garland's Music Made Here Concert Series is a vibrant musical journey with live performances by dynamic artists. On the first Friday of every month, the series will showcase a variety of different singers and bands. Visitors can savor bites from local restaurants, and kids can participate in friendly challenges in the activity area.
Schedule of events
- March 6: Chayce Beckham featuring Sterling Elza
- April 4: The Marshall Tucker Band featuring Monte Montgomery
- May 1: La Nueva Fortaleza featuring Cachas de Oro
- June 5: Frank Hannon (of Tesla) featuring Jimmy Wallace's Birthday Bash