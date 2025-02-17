City of Garland presents Music Made Here Concert Series
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Visit Garland
The City of Garland will present Music Made Here Concert Series, featuring live performances by dynamic artists in the newly revitalized Downtown Garland Square. In addition to the music, visitors can savor bites from local restaurants, and let the kids participate in friendly challenges in the activity area.
The City of Garland will present Music Made Here Concert Series, featuring live performances by dynamic artists in the newly revitalized Downtown Garland Square. In addition to the music, visitors can savor bites from local restaurants, and let the kids participate in friendly challenges in the activity area.
WHEN
WHERE
Garland City Square
520 W State St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/music-made-here
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.