The City of Garland presents Red, White & You, an Independence Day celebration featuring live music by Randall King and Jon Stork, food, games, vendors, and a drone show.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.