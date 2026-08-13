City of Grapevine presents 38th Annual Carol of Lights
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
At the 38th Annual Carol of Lights, visitors can gather on Historic Main Street in Grapevine for an evening filled with live Christmas music, dazzling lights, and plenty of seasonal cheer as the city officially lights up for Christmas.
At the 38th Annual Carol of Lights, visitors can gather on Historic Main Street in Grapevine for an evening filled with live Christmas music, dazzling lights, and plenty of seasonal cheer as the city officially lights up for Christmas.