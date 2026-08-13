City of Grapevine presents 38th Annual Carol of Lights

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

At the 38th Annual Carol of Lights, visitors can gather on Historic Main Street in Grapevine for an evening filled with live Christmas music, dazzling lights, and plenty of seasonal cheer as the city officially lights up for Christmas.

At the 38th Annual Carol of Lights, visitors can gather on Historic Main Street in Grapevine for an evening filled with live Christmas music, dazzling lights, and plenty of seasonal cheer as the city officially lights up for Christmas.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown Grapevine
530 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/38th-annual-carol-of-lights/41933/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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