City of Grapevine presents 42nd Annual Main Street Fest

Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Main Street Fest is a family-friendly festival in the heart of Historic Grapevine. Visitors can enjoy food, shopping, a KidZone, live music, a carnival and midway, Grapevine Art Project Market, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown Grapevine
530 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/main-street-fest/?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=calendar&utm_campaign=CMapDal-commcal-msf&utm_id=msf

TICKET INFO

$5-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
