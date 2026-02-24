City of Grapevine presents 42nd Annual Main Street Fest

Main Street Fest is a family-friendly festival in the heart of Historic Grapevine. Visitors can enjoy food, shopping, a KidZone, live music, a carnival and midway, Grapevine Art Project Market, and more.

