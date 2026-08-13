City of Grapevine presents 47th Annual Parade of Lights

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Grapevine will present their annual Parade of Lights, which will showcase more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands. The family-friendly tradition offers festive fun for all ages, with Santa Claus making a special appearance on the final float.

Grapevine will present their annual Parade of Lights, which will showcase more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands. The family-friendly tradition offers festive fun for all ages, with Santa Claus making a special appearance on the final float.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown Grapevine
530 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/47th-annual-parade-of-lights/41934/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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