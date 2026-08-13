City of Grapevine presents 47th Annual Parade of Lights
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Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
Grapevine will present their annual Parade of Lights, which will showcase more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands. The family-friendly tradition offers festive fun for all ages, with Santa Claus making a special appearance on the final float.
Grapevine will present their annual Parade of Lights, which will showcase more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands. The family-friendly tradition offers festive fun for all ages, with Santa Claus making a special appearance on the final float.