City of Grapevine presents Prehistoric Park

Visitors can learn about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming a walkthrough exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs with hands-on activities for the whole family. Guests can visit during the day or experience the excitement of Dinos After Dark, which will feature themed events on select dates.



Activities include Boneyard Games, a dig site to uncover the past, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous exhibit displays, and animatronic dinosaurs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.