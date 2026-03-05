City of Grapevine presents Prehistoric Park

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of City of Grapevine

Visitors can learn about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming a walkthrough exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs with hands-on activities for the whole family. Guests can visit during the day or experience the excitement of Dinos After Dark, which will feature themed events on select dates.

Activities include Boneyard Games, a dig site to uncover the past, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous exhibit displays, and animatronic dinosaurs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Visitors can learn about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming a walkthrough exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs with hands-on activities for the whole family. Guests can visit during the day or experience the excitement of Dinos After Dark, which will feature themed events on select dates.

Activities include Boneyard Games, a dig site to uncover the past, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous exhibit displays, and animatronic dinosaurs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

WHEN

WHERE

Meadowmere Park
3000 Meadowmere Ln, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/prehistoric-park/41390/

TICKET INFO

$29 per car.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.