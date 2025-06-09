City of Plano presents Juneteenth Celebration: Celebrating Courage, Culture and Community
Photo courtesy of City of Plano
The City of Plano will kick off their Juneteenth Celebration with an event featuring speakers and historians who will address bridging the journey from our past while embracing our rich history and bright future. The jubilant jamboree will include smooth Jazz and R&B, line dancing, food, kid’s activities, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Haggard Park
901 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://planojuneteenth.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
