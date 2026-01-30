City of Richardson presents Lunar New Year Festival

The City of Richardson, the CORE District, the Dallas Chinese Community Center, and DFW Chinatown will present the 2026 Lunar New Year festival, celebrating the Year of the Horse. The event will feature dragon and lion dances, musical and martial arts demos, Chinese calligraphy, specialty booths, food and beverage vendors, and cultural performances.

Free parking will be available at the DART's Arapaho Center Station (200 Woodall Dr, Richardson, TX, 75081), with free continuous shuttle service to transport guests to and from the event.