City of Rockwall presents Concert by the Lake

Photo courtesy of City of Rockwall
The City of Rockwall will present its annual series, Concert by the Lake, featuring a wide assortment of musical artists. The free concerts take place on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, picnics, and beverages. Rockwall restaurants will provide a variety of food choices.
Concert lineup
- May 1: Rockwall Philharmonic Orchestra
- May 8: Def Leggend: Def Leppard tribute band
- May 15: Nevermind: Nirvana tribute band
- May 22: RED: Taylor Swift tribute band
- May 29: Memphis Soul: Motown band
- June 5: Big City Outlaws: Country dance band
- June 12: Escape: Journey tribute band
- June 19: Barry and the Soulflakes: Soul band
- June 26: Bidi Bidi Banda: Selena tribute band
- July 10: Super Trouper – The ABBA Sensation: ABBA tribute band
- July 17: Dunn & Brooks: Brooks & Dunn tribute band
- July 24: Bad Moon Rising: Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band
- July 31: David Whiteman Band: Party band
WHEN
WHERE
The Harbor Rockwall
2059 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032, USA
https://www.rockwall.com/event_cbl.asp
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.