City of Rockwall presents Concerts by the Lake: Bad Moon Rising
Photo courtesy of Bad Moon Rising
Bad Moon Rising, the 2023 Josie Music Award Tribute Band of the Year Nominee, was founded in 2008. Since then, they have played shows across the southern United States, with performances in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Georgia.
WHEN
WHERE
The Harbor Rockwall
2059 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032, USA
https://www.rockwall.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
